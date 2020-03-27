It may not be the kind of music drop that we were looking to, but Rihanna had a special treat for fans. The singer joined PartyNextDoor for a new single, Believe It, off his new album PARTYMOBILE.

Rihanna sang the chorus vocals for the track, crooning, “Best make me believe it/ Best make me believe it/ Believe you won't deceive me." Believe It is the first new song Rihanna has appeared on since 2017 when she collaborated with N.E.R.D on Lemon.

While many were surprised that Rihanna didn't have her own verse, others were just excited to finally hear her iconic voice in new music.

Listen to the song here.