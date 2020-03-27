PLAYBACK SINGER Sukriti Kakkar who shot to fame with the song Kar Gayi Chull from the film Kapoor & Sons in 2016 is much ahead of what she had planned for herself this year. The Mumbai-based 24-year-old artiste has already released four singles, though that was her total estimated release for 2020. Ahead of the launch of her latest single Out of Control, with Sahil Arya, Kakkar talks about working with rapper Badshah, making an international collaboration with The Mxxnlight and more. Excerpts:

Out of Control is Sahil Arya’s debut. How did you land into the project?

Out of Control happened to me out of the blue. The song, written and composed by Badshah was created for Sahil, his cousin. Interestingly, the song wasn’t a duet; my part was later added to the composition. It was challenging given the fact that the song is very different from what I have been doing until now. It will be the Summer Anthem of 2020 by VYRL Originals. I knew Sahil beforehand but didn’t know that he could sing this well.

You have worked with Badshah before. Tell us about your collaboration with him this time.

It’s always a pleasure working with him. My first project with him was with the song Kar Gayi Chull and that was a turning point in my career. Also, in Mubarakaan we sang the entire track together. He is a great artiste.

Mashallah marks your first international collaboration. How was it working with the twins from The Mxxnlight?

It was a very interesting and fun collaboration between two twin siblings. My twin sister, Prakriti and I met the identical twin brothers at the Khalifa concert and their offer to collaborate led to Mashallah. I like their music which is R&B and hip-hop and the song is a mix of Hindi and English.

Between film and independent music, which one do you like the most?

I have done lots of non-film originals apart from projects in Bollywood and both have their charm. While working within the limitation of a film project has its reward, performing on the stage in front of a packed auditorium has its thrill and I love both.

What are your other upcoming projects?

I have had an amazing 2020 till now and though I had planned to release three to four original songs this year, I have already released four songs in the first three months. There are also some exciting tours coming up.