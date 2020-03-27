Canadian singer, The Weeknd is on the way to his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with his new album, After Hours. The studio album was the artiste's first release since his 2018 six-song EP My Dear Melancholy and it is his first full-length album since 2016’s Starboy.



Abel Makkonen Tesfaye who's better known as The Weeknd, released the album on March 20, 2020. The psychedelic artwork and aesthetic for After Hours has been by various films, such as Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Joker, Casino, and Uncut Gems (which had a cameo appearance by the singer himself). The album has songs such as Heartless, Blinding Lights, Faith, In Your Eyes, and the titular, After Hours.

Watch the album's promotional short film here: