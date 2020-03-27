Popular Bengaluru-based DJ duo Answer, helmed by Arjun Nair and Nishanth Naidu have, like many musicians throughout the world, found innovative new ways to entertain the fans and try to beat the lockdown blues. We spoke to one half of the DJ duo, Arjun Nair as they recently steamed a gig online even as their live shows aren’t happening in the clubs or concerts anymore they have taken to doing so indoors. “So one of the things we came up with was to do live streaming of our set versus just recording it and putting it on SoundCloud. It adds a visual dimension to it as well and givers us a chance to interact with our listeners in real-time,” says Arjun, adding that they were quite excited to figure out what the spectators watching them from the safe space of their homes had to say. In one of their first such gigs about fifty people 50 people live and tuned in. Eventually, once the stream caught on, they had more than 2,000 views in a day!