Dua Lipa's second studio album, Future Nostalgia, is a solid dose of disco, pop and early electronica. The 24-year-old British sensation dropped the album on March 27 (earlier than expected, maybe due to the COVID-19 outbreak) and fans can't get enough of it.

The release of the album was preceded by four singles which were dropped last year. Don't Start Now, came out on November 1, 2019 as the album's lead single, and was in instant commercial and critical hit. The catchy hook was on everyone's mind. The video of the second song Physical, that was released on 31 January 2020, has a mix of animation and live action, and boasts moody tones of purple and red. Break My Heart was then released as the third single from the album on 25 March 2020.

The video came out last night, on March 26, and Dua posted on her Instagram," BREAK MY HEART VIDEO IS YOURZ TO KEEP