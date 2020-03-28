Bon Jovi released a new version of their 2019 song Unbroken, featuring Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and the Invictus Games Choir.

All proceeds from the track will benefit the Invictus Games Foundation, which supports military personnel who have been injured in the course of their duties.

The original version of Unbroken appeared on the soundtrack to the documentary To Be of Service, which centred on soldiers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and how service dogs help them deal with it.

The new version was recorded at London's Abbey Road Studios earlier this year, with a few tweaks to the lyrics. Prince Harry joins in with a dozen members of the Invictus Choir on the new version.

Prince Harry teased the song back in February, posting a video of him in the studio’s sound booth recording vocals alongside Jon Bon Jovi.

Listen to the song here: