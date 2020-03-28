Nobel Prize-winner Bob Dylan surprised fans by dropping a new song last night. The previously unreleased song is called Murder Most Foul and is a 17-minute ballad that retells the shooting of the former US president John F Kennedy, and also describes the evolution of 1960s counterculture.

"This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant, and may God be with you," Dylan posted on his website. The song references some icons from the 60s such as Woodstock festival, The Beatles, Billy Joel, Charlie Parker, Eagles and Stevie Nicks. The folk singer croons, "Shot down like a dog in broad daylight / Was a matter of timing and the timing was right / You got unpaid debts; we've come to collect / We're gonna kill you with hatred; without any respect."

This is the 78-year-old singer’s first release since his Nobel Prize win in 2016 who is scheduled to go on a US tour in June.

Listen to the song here:

