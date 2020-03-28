Mumbai-based socially-conscious rap group Swadesi, released a video for its single, Jung, recently. The single is part of the crew's debut album Chetavni with Azadi Records. Jung that means war, has a social message. Here's what the band has to say:

Our nation and the world we live in is always forced to fight against each other, for natural resources, power etc. Friends, co-workers, and relationships often fall prey to such mind-filled wars amongst each other. What we fail to realise is the ones who instigate wars are all on one side, creating wars to keep the people controlled by them and making them fight against each other. It highlights the fact the people who fight wars are the losers and the ones who instigate them walk away unscathed.

The video is made in collaboration with entertainment company, Graphic India. It is based on the graphic novel, 18 Days: The Mahabharata’ created by Grant Morrison. Grant Morrison is a comic book legend who has worked on Batman, Green Lantern and Superman.

Watch the video here: