Jazz drummer Tarun Balani's solo project Seasonal Affected Beats aims to broaden the artistes' palette through improvised electronic music and innovative drum technology. Its debut EP, called 2° addresses topics such as climate change, mental health and politics in India. The EP was inspired by Amitav Ghosh’s book The Great Derangement and also by living in Delhi and its over polluted atmosphere. Songs in the album are Prelude, Dr Escher and For Naima​.



“Typically, we read or watch these dystopic narratives, which are often portrayed in a negative light. I wanted to present a positive perspective while bringing attention to the subject,” he said in an interview with The New Indian Express.

Watch the video of the EP here:

