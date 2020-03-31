Heartthrob boy band, Backstreet Boys, came together, albeit virtually, to perform its 1999 hit song, I Want It That Way, and fans couldn't not get enough. 42-year-old Brian Littrell from Atlanta, 46-year-old Howie Dorough from Orlando, 40-year-old Nick Carter from Las Vegas, 42-year-old AJ McLean from Los Angeles and 48-year-old Kevin Richardson from L.A joined in the performance.

The performance was part of the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America. The concert was hosted by Elton John to help combat the current coronavirus pandemic. The band's rendition of the 21 year old song from the album, Millennium, was a hit with the fans. Currently the Instagram video on their official page has 955,603 views and counting. "Honored we could be part of this incredible event ❤️ Thank you @iHeartRadio @foxtv! #iHeartConcertOnFox" said the post.



Watch the video here: