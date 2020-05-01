As India’s fight against COVID-19 continues, Oscar and Grammy Award-winning musician AR Rahman, along with a host of singers come together for a musical tribute with #HumHaarNahiMaanenge.

The HDFC bank collaboration brings over 15 artistes for the song of hope and they include Clinton Cerejo, Mohit Chauhan, Harshdeep Kaur, Mika Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan and Javed Ali among others. The song that is composed by Rahman has been penned down beautifully by noted poet and lyricist, Prasoon Joshi. India's premier percussionist Sivamani, sitarist Asad Khan and bass prodigy Mohini Dey are also part of this project.

The collaborative song was conceptualised as a clarion call to spread hope, positivity and lend support to the nation by encouraging more and more people to donate to PM-CARES Fund. “This song has brought all of us together for a noble cause and we hope it inspires the nation to come together too. Kudos to HDFC Bank for committing to donate to the PM CARES Fund for every share of this music video,” says Rahman. Together with HDFC Bank, this campaign has been conceptualised and executed by their

creative agency partner Kinnect and digital media firm Qyuki.