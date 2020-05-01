Lisa Mishra shot to fame with the reprise version of Tareefan in the film Veere Di Wedding in 2018, after being noticed by actor Sonam Kapoor on Instagram. Now the multi-lingual singer- songwriter is out with her latest single Nai Chaida. The singer, who also delivered hits like The Wakhra Song, Naadaniyaan and Chandigarh Mein in Bollywood, collaborates with lyricist Kunaal Vermaa of Marjaavaan fame for the song. Directed by Karan Boolani, the VYRL Originals project features actor Rohan Mehra of Bazaar fame, with Lisa in the video. Spending the lockdown recording songs at home in Bhuvaneshwar, the playback singer talks about the song that has a slice of her life and making the most of the quarantine situation. Excerpts:

Nai Chaida is an emotional song, tell us more about the theme?

I always wanted to make a song like Nai Chaida that was truly emotional but not over the top in terms of production. Composition wise, I wanted the song to be vocally forward and minimally instrumental. It took a year for the song to take shape and I remember we started working on it in March last year. It is a familiar story of pain that a couple faces being in a long-distance relationship; the song is about longing for that person.

At a time when artistes drop songs every month, why did it take you a year to complete this one?

We wanted to make sure however long it takes, the song should be perfect. For a content-heavy undertaking, we wanted all the elements to be right. The track was recorded in Los Angeles by one of the best international vocal producers, TEK, who works with major international artistes like Justin Bieber.

The song also has a slice of your life. Do you think the time was right for the world to know your story?

I believe, approaching an emotionally heavy track from the personal point of view is wise. Also, the audience has become familiar with me over the past two years and it seems a disservice to them to not share parts of my life.

How are you keeping yourself busy during the lockdown?

I am mostly busy recording the tons of projects that were lined for release and thankfully I brought my equipment here. Lockdown can be a good time to contribute to independent music and I just want to make a roster of 7-8 tracks and then zero in the release once lockdown is lifted.