Antariksha Sancha, a fantasy Bharatanatyam opera, brings together classical dance, science and video games in one magnificent stage performance. Created by visual artist and musician Avinash Kumar and electronic music producer Sri Rama Murthy (Murthovic), the opera featured Bharatanatyam exponent Jayalakshmi Eshwar. pened to a massive reception at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai in 2018, followed by shows at Kamani Auditorium in Delhi and Good Shepherd Auditorium in Bengaluru in association with Red Bull India.

Now fans can relive the music of the opera as Avinash and Murthy release the music through two albums. Album one consists of eight tracks composed by an ensemble that includes vocalists Shridevi Keshavan and Gopika Jairam, violinists Abhijit Gurjale and Sandilya Pisapati, mridangam player Raghuram Hari, drummer Hitesh Kumar, sarod player Soumalya Sareswari, Vijay Nelapati, aka Yanni, on keys and bass, and Murthy at the helm.

While Album two sees these eight tracks remixed by some of the most exciting electronic musicians in the country – _RHL, FILM, Folic State, Madboy, Oceantied, The Sine Painter, Todh Teri and Spryk.

Murthy, says, “Working on Antariksha Sanchar for the last three years has changed a lot in me, expanding and instigating new ideas and creative approaches of thinking and making music. Scoring music for an opera for the first time was part exciting and part nerve-wracking, to be honest. But more difficult was selecting eight tracks for the album out of 90 minutes of music composed for the opera shows! It is definitely a milestone worthy of all the hard work.



Collaborating with other artistes in the ensemble sure gave a good shape to the body of music, capturing the different moods and movements of the show. To see the same ideas inspire other artists was amazing. When we got eight brilliant musicians to make remixes of the tracks, it resulted in eight unique and refreshing interpretations, featuring everything from dub and funk, to breaks, house and techno.”

The duo will go live on Red Bull India’s Instagram page at 7pm on May 2 and 3 to for a live chat and a listening session.

The albums will be on Bandcamp.com

