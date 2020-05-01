If there is someone who knows how to create a remix and make a statement with it, it would have to be Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion. The two powerhouse women dropped the official remix to Megan's hit track, Savage.

The original song quickly became a favourite among TikTok dancers’, with people from across the globe doing dance challenges.

Megan announced the release of the remix with an Instagram post featuring an animation video, where a Stallion is surrounded by a hive of swarming bees — a not so subtle hint at the Queen B and her hive!

The rapper also announced that the artist proceeds from the track would go towards the organisation Bread of Life, which is supporting vulnerable community members in her and Beyoncé's hometown of Houston amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Beyoncé additions come at the top of the song, in the chorus, and another rap verse where she even shouts out her mother, Tina Lawson.

"Please don't get me hyped (I'm hyped), write my name in ice (Ice)

Can't argue with these lazy bitches, I just raised my price

I'm a boss, I'm a leader, I pull up in my two-seater

And my momma was a savage, think I got this shit from Tina"

While the Bey Hive cannot stop raving about the remix, celebs also couldn't help but weigh in!

Im sorry but, MEG & BEY Savage remix AND A DOJA & NICKI Remix for SAY SO?!? IN ONE DAY?!? God is so good to us, wow. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 30, 2020

Listen to the remix here: