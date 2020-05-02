Are all your moments interspersed with terrible urges to go out, socialise, meet your friends and see people? Distance indeed creates more yearning more love more feelings. And we are feeling that even more so during this over-a-month-long period of lockdown, thanks to COVID-19 pandemic. With everyone suffering from bouts of lows ranging from melancholy to acute depression, city musician Ranojoy Bhattacharjee thought of spreading a little positivity and happiness by composing a foot-tapping and invigorating song, sung by motley singers in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Lagnajita Chakraborty

Titled Kothara Abar Phire Asbei (Words will come back again) this song about hope and positivity was released on social media platforms yesterday night. Renowned artistes including Anindya Chatterjee, Rupankar Bagchi, Lagnajita Chakraborty, Siddhartha Ray, Sayani Palit, Madhubanti Bagchi, Keka Ghoshal and Roshni Saha, have lent their voices to the track. The flute has been played by Swarajit Guha and Ritaprabha Ray has strummed the guitar. The mixing has been done by Anirban Ganguly and Video editing and executing has been organised by Prabhat Mahato and Suven Das respectively.

Rupankar Bagchi

"Initially when the lockdown started I was very depressed and couldn't concentrate on the music at all. It was then that my friend and lyricist Tamaghna Chatterjee sent me the lyrics for this song. I had kept it aside for a while but then I thought of giving music to it. When I approached the singers they readily agreed to do this together. All of them recorded their voices and videos which have been put together to create this humble effort," tells Ranajoy.

You can hear this foot-tapping song here: