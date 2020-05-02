THEMXXNLIGHT is back with their second single Intezaar (Waiting), in collaboration with Indian rapper, songwriter & composer, Ikka. This comes after they created a trending chartbuster track, Mashallah, with India’s leading pop singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar.

This marks Ikka’s second collaboration with THEMXXNLIGHT, Indian-American pop act based out of Los Angeles. Intezaar offers a soulful tune through the track, complimented by Ikka’s poignant rapping.

The music video also features popular Indian television actress & Khatron Ke Khiladi participant, Tejasswi Prakash. Best known for their three-song collaboration on Wiz Khalifa’s Rolling Papers 2, THEMXXNLIGHT are known for their melodious and ethnic songwriting.

Their last single, Mashallah, is currently trending on the Top 10 TV charts in India and has garnered over 11 million views on YouTube along with a whopping four million views across videos on TikTok. Mashallah has also been on the A Playlist on the BBC Asian Network Radio - the UK for four continuous weeks.

“We are so thrilled to release another amazing single Intezaar with Sony Music India featuring Ikka, produced by Sledgren, Chris Dreamer & Ghetto Guitar,” says THEMXXNLIGHT. “Music is a way of lifting spirits during these difficult times and we are glad we are able to share with our fans our new song Intezaar, which is apt during these times when everyone lives with hope and anticipation”, they add. “I am so excited to work with Sony Music India and to get a chance to collaborate with THEMXXNLIGHT. I cannot wait to share Intezaar with our fans worldwide,” says Ikka

Watch the video below: