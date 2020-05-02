On Thursday, American singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne dropped a song, that is an ode to the frontline warriors who are fighting against the global COVID-19 pandemic. The song is titled Warrior, is a re-recording of the song from her album, Head Above Water. The original song was written about the artiste's battle with Lyme Disease. The lyrics go:



"Cause we’re warriors, we’ll fight for our lives

Like soldiers, all through the night

And we won’t give up, we will survive

We’re warriors



And we’re stronger, that’s why we’re alive

We will conquer time after time

We’ll never falter, we will survive

We are warriors

We are warriors."



The video is shot in her own backyard, and has snippets of healthcare works. All proceeds from the song and music video, go to Project HOPE, which is providing support to health care workers globally.

Watch the video here: