Watch: Avril Lavigne releases a new video dedicated to the frontline warriors
On Thursday, American singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne dropped a song, that is an ode to the frontline warriors who are fighting against the global COVID-19 pandemic. The song is titled Warrior, is a re-recording of the song from her album, Head Above Water. The original song was written about the artiste's battle with Lyme Disease. The lyrics go:
"Cause we’re warriors, we’ll fight for our lives
Like soldiers, all through the night
And we won’t give up, we will survive
We’re warriors
And we’re stronger, that’s why we’re alive
We will conquer time after time
We’ll never falter, we will survive
We are warriors
We are warriors."
The video is shot in her own backyard, and has snippets of healthcare works. All proceeds from the song and music video, go to Project HOPE, which is providing support to health care workers globally.
Watch the video here: