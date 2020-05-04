To root for the countless caregivers including the police and health personnel amidst COVID-19 for their undaunted efforts to keep us safe, the young brigade of Tollywood has featured in a video of a Bengali rendition of the Italian partisan song Bella Ciao.

Titled Lorey Jao (Keep on fighting) the song's video features actors Sauraseni Maitra, Trina Saha, Amrita Chattopadhyay, Pujarini Ghosh, Neel Bhattacharya, Rwitobrata Mukherjee, Swastika Dutta, Joey Debroy, Rezwan Rabbani Sheikh, Amartya Ray, Anuradha Mukherjee, Anubhav Kanjilal, Ranojoy Bishnu, Bibriti Chatterjee, Rishav Basu, Aditya Choudhury, Rajdeep Gupta, Payel Deb, Sayantani Guha Thakurta, Poulomi Das, Alivia Sarkar, Rohaan Bhattacharjee, Mainak Banerjee, Aditya Sengupta, Kheya Chattopadhyay, Roshni Bhattacharya, Debopriyo Mukherjee, Sayan Ghosh, Uday Pratap Singh, Ishaan Mazumdar, Arya Dasgupta, Apsara Guha Thakurta, & Devlina Kumar.

Sung by Subhankar and Amrita, the original music has been rearranged by composer Amlaan.

The programming and mixing have been done by Bob SN and the visual text has been inspired by Rabindranath Tagore and Sakti Chattopadhyay’s poems. The video has been directed by Subha Bhattacharya.