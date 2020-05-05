In an effort to increase awareness about the coronavirus epidemic in the world, especially in densely populated areas, Gully Gang Entertainment has collaborated with music artistes from Dharavi to produce a trilingual song, directed and conceptualized by Joel D’Souza.

Sung by MC Altaf of Gully Gang, Tony Sebastian aka Tony Psyko of Dopeadelicz, and Nishant Mohite aka Bonz N Ribz of 7 Bantaiz, and featuring lyrics in Hindi, Marathi and Tamil, the song aims to appeal to the population in densely populated areas to aid the frontline workers in their efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Atul Kulkarni and Rana Daggubati also feature in the music video.

The project is also supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and ATE Chandra Foundation, who have united to help government arrest the spread of the virus in densely populated spaces by providing food and medical assistance and a social behaviour awareness program. For the song, they have lent unilateral support in an attempt to unite the community for change.

The anthem and music video are a part of a larger #StayHomeStaySafe campaign supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the ATE Chandra Foundation that seeks to unite communities in densely populated areas in the fight against coronavirus and inspires a behavioural change using a combination of rich media assets, social media platform tie-ups and on-ground associations.

The campaign will leverage community persons to act as liaisons between patients and their family at all quarantine and isolation centres and activate targeted social media campaigns across platforms including TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube to ensure safety and health messages reach all members of the community.

Apart from the video, the campaign also comprises of posters on social distancing and wearing masks, and animation videos based on PSA guidelines on how to live in overly dense populated spaces.

Below are the thoughts shared by the participating artistes and supporting personalities:

MC Altaf: Stay Home, Stay Safe aspires to drive home the message of how safety should be of the highest importance to each and everyone and we should strictly follow preventive measures as prescribed by the authorities. This track is made in three languages Hindi, Marathi & Tamil with a combined effort from Dopeadelicz & 7Bantaiz. Right now, if you are alive, consider it a blessing and practice gratitude and compassion. Assist the COVID warriors in carrying out their duties diligently.

Tony Sebastian: Stay Home, Stay Safe is a multilingual track about the unprecedented global pandemic and we are creating awareness around the need to follow protocols and guidelines, keeping your surroundings clean, co-operating with the government and supporting the frontline workers. With unity and cooperation, we can maintain social distancing and eradicate this virus by staying home and staying safe. Jai Hind.

Nishant Mohite: Self-care is important not only for you but your family. your neighbours, your friends and other fellow citizens too. Spread awareness and stay indoors. It’s time to fight this war with peace and harmony. Support the nation and contribute as a responsible citizen to the welfare of your country. Social distancing in areas where the community has shared spaces, such as common taps and washrooms, is a difficult task. There is also the need to improve understanding about the disease itself to overcome fear and stigma around testing, quarantine and isolation. The anthem seeks to spark a change while appealing to the community. Stay Home, Stay Safe.

DIVINE, rapper and founder Gully Gang Entertainment: As one of the representatives of the hip-hop community of India, we are extending a small gesture towards the COVID warriors and spreading awareness amongst people residing in the densely populated areas on the importance of staying home and staying safe. I appeal to the Indian youth, to help others around them, especially senior citizens and co-operate with the police, local administration and healthcare officials who are selflessly rendering their services to keep us safe and mitigate the spread with an aim to eventually overcome this pandemic.

Suniel Shetty: It’s an absolute honour and pleasure to be a part of this beautiful initiative. These are trying times and it’s so humbling to see so many people come together to spread a message, that too, so powerfully. This song truly touched my heart, and I know the emotion will speak to many. Thank you for making me a small part of it