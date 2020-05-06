Catch your favourite musicians at Social's seventh week of live online performances
Week 7 of #SOCIALIndoors is here to raise your spirits!
While the world is self-isolating, SOCIAL is ensuring that the entertainment doesn't stop! For the first time ever, the F&B brand is teaming up with the most interesting names in the music industry for a LIVE set on Facebook & Instagram.
Below is the lineup for this week of #SOCIALIndoors.
The following artists will be going LIVE for #SOCIALIndoors from 8 PM onwards on SocialOffline's Facebook and Instagram page @socialoffline.
Thursday, May 7: Sidd Coutto will be bringing his distinctive alternative rock sound to the house. Sidd is a Songwriter, Singer, Multi-instrumentalist, Composer & Producer.
Friday, May 8: Oceantied and Watashi are up for a double-billed evening with some ground-breaking electronic and drum n bass music. Oceantied is an exploration of producer Ketan Bahirat's electronic music headspace. Watashi is a Drum and Bass producer/DJ from Bangalore.
Saturday, May 9: Catch the Dynamite Disco Club Showcase feat. Synths Back and Stalvart John for an evening where we take a closer look at the roots of Soul, Funk, and Disco. Synths Back was conceived by Abhishek Chanda. Born out of the islander’s unconditional reverence for the ever-impressive Synthesisers. Synths Back DJ Sets include tracks from the very genres like Disco, Synthwave, House and Deep House. Stalvart John found his home in electronic music about a decade back when he discovered artists like Fatboy Slim, Prodigy, and Robert Miles. He is a Music Producer / DJ / Curator at Dynamite Disco Club, Wind Horse Records Podcast & Odyssey.
Sunday, May 10: The closing act for the week is producer and multi-instrumentalist Chaitanya Bhalla, who among other things, is endorsed by Gibson Guitars and Ernie Ball Strings. Catch him live on Sunday. Chaitanya Bhalla has worked on a number of Television and Digital campaigns as a Music Director and Composer. He has composed music for some of the biggest global companies including Ford, Hero Motocorp, Nissan, Samsung, Harley Davidson and The Indian Navy amongst others.