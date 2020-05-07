Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has collaborated with Punjabi singer Jassie Gill for a new song, Keh Gayi Sorry.

Sharing the song's poster on social media, the actress-singer wrote, "Here is the poster of the new upcoming single. Hope you will love it."

The song's teaser will be out tomorrow but #KehGayiSorry is already trending on social media at number 1 with over 3L tweets.



While one of her fans wrote, "From nowhere to everywhere, from boycotted artist to most popular artist, from hated celeb to most loved celeb, from no work with her to I wud love to work with her - That's the journey of Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. She deserves everything in life." Another called her "a cute bundle of joy".



It is also interesting to note that Jassie had supported Shehnaaz during her days inside the Bigg Boss house. He had praised Shehnaaz during his visit to the house to promote his film Panga.

Earlier, Shehnaaz was also seen opposite Bigg Boss 13 housemate Sidharth Shukla in Darshan Raval's song Bhula Dunga, which released in March end and has already registered 59 million views.