Celebrated R&B, pop and fusion artiste Raghav is back with a brand new track Sufi. This new song by the Indo-Canadian singer is supported by Artist Originals (AO), JioSaavn’s label for global South Asian artistes.

Born in Toronto, Raghav stormed the music industry in the 2000s with popular hits like Can’t Get Enough and Angel Eyes. In 2018, Raghav created waves in the music industry with his pop ballad, Maayera. His latest single Sufi is an ode to unconditional love. The lyrics of Sufi evoke the need for an emotion that is above and beyond the rituals of the material world. Sufi intends to urge everyone to search for a love that transcends worldly existence.

“Sufi marks an important moment in my trajectory as a singer and artiste. While listening to the composition by my co-writer Akshaye Shinde, I instantly felt a sense of emotional connection to the song. I am quite excited about what we've created and hope that my performance does justice to it,” says Raghav.

Raghav

Raghav was vocally trained by Seth Riggs, who also trained Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder. He completed his education at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, post which he joined R&B band 11/7 which was nominated for a Mobo Award for Best Unsigned Artist. Raghav released his debut studio album, Storyteller, while signed to A&R/V2 Record in 2004. The album contained his most known commercial success, Angel Eyes, which peaked at #7 in the UK in 2005. His singles So Confused, Can't Get Enough and It Can't Be Right also reached the UK Top Ten in 2004.

In early 2012, Raghav collaborated with A. R. Rahman and Shilpa Rao for the 2012 Indian film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. He collaborated with him again for the song Mawalli Qawalli for the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil.

To listen to Sufi click here: https://www.jiosaavn. com/album/sufi/dYaHwjL1EsQ_