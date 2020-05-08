Kolkata Boy Rahul Pandey grabbed eyeballs with his hit number Jab We Met from the film Hero in 2015. That led him to sing and compose a song for the German film Checker Tobi und das Geheimnis unseres Planeten (Checker Tobi and the Secret of Our Planet). Now the Mumbai-based singer is set to release the song in India. Rahul followed his passion for music after quitting his job at a production house and since then has rendered songs for films like Happy Ending (2014) and Munna Michael (2017). Here the singer talks about the song Sapney, doing more covers and original scores.

How did composing music for the German film Checker Tobi und das Geheimnis unseres planeten happen?

Martin Tischner, the director of the film happened to have heard my song Jab We Met from the film Hero and he was looking for a singer from the industry who would help him with an out-and-out Bollywood number in the film. One of my friends recommended me to him and things started rolling.

When can we expect to hear the song?

The film has already released in Germany last year and I will be launching the song in a week on my YouTube channel. The original version of the song Sapney was shot in Mumbai with the lead actor, Tobias Krell, and now I will add some of my studio clippings to complete it.

How challenging was the project?

It was great working with Martin Tischner. He gave me complete freedom as he wanted the song to be organic with no electronic instrument in it. So there are notes of Cajon, Ukulele and flute and also some rhythmic vocals. So, it was challenging but in a different way. Also, since I have already composed music for a documentary film from Wales in 2015-16, I wasn’t nervous taking up an international project. Moreover, the song in the German film was in Hindi and a pure Bollywood number, something that I love doing.

How are you coping with the lockdown?

I am lucky that I have my studio at home so I am concentrating more on recreating covers at the moment. I released O Sanam, originally sung by Lucky Ali, a few days back and got a very good response. I am planning to do more because you learn so much while doing a cover song. Also, original compositions are on the pipeline and I am just waiting for the lockdown to get over so that we can start shooting for the video outdoors. I am missing my live audience.