With an aim to introduce a sense of normalcy in this new world and keep the community spirit alive, the Common Roots Virtual Music Festival kicks off this Saturday. The series of concerts will feature over 30 artistes such as Grammy award winner Ricky Kej, singer Aabha Hanjura, sitarist Ustad Chote Rahimat

Khan, city-based The Chronic Blue Circus, songwriter Abhishek Gurung and many others. Ricky says, “It will be a fun concert. I will be collaborating with artistes from all across the world, such as Lonnie Park from New York, and IP Singh from Mumbai.”



The concert series will support those directly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and has joined hands with three fundraisers — GiveIndia, India Foundation for the Arts (IFA) and The Voice of Stray Dogs (VOSD). Kashmiri sufi singer Aabha says, “At a time of an unprecedented crisis like this, every step counts. And as an artiste, I am glad to be able to help in whatever way I can.”



Live on Instagram every Saturday, 2 pm. Details: @commonroots.in

— AM