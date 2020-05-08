Vinod Krishnan has released his new single called Kandapadi Kaadhali and "aims to inspire people to tumble into love unexpectedly, to cherish love as it is, and enjoy the ride with every passing second".

Inspired by Vinod’s love for A.R Rahman’s melodies like Rehna Tu (Delhi 6) and Nenje Ezhu (Maryan), to name a few, the yearning love song also took a hint of R&B experimentation. “I adore the seamless chord progressions and a refreshing choice of sounds in ARR hits, which inspired the approach to this song,” says Vinod, who has a strong passion to connect with the sound, arrangement, and emotion in all his productions.

Vinod Krishnan is a singer, composer, music producer, and educator. He is the Creative Director for music at IndianRaga and has performed with India's top musicians like Shankar Mahadevan, Vijay Prakash, to name a few. Trained in Indian classical music and piano, his work explores taking Indian classical music to newer audiences and bringing world music together. Vinod has performed in prestigious venues such as the United Nations General Assembly Hall, opened for Arijit Singh at GaanaFest 2018, and the Howdy Modi event welcoming the Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

“Kandapadi Kaadhali lets me step out of my comfort zone and play with R&B,” says Vinod. “It’s liberating how you can be absolutely rooted in timeless cultural values, and yet be globally relevant and enterprising, and to be all of this needn’t be conflicting. Growing up with Rahman's music, genres no longer seemed mutually exclusive. I felt one needn’t have to pick just one particular genre all the time.”

Written by Vinod himself, the lyrics express the charm of loving on a profound level - describing the moments of loving someone with every blink, every movement of the eye, and every breath. “Every project, every vision I want to accomplish, every lyric I write, I want it to be relevant, inspiring, disruptive, and refreshing,” says Vinod. The Tamizh lyrics set you in deep thought on cherishing pure unconditional love. Expressing his culturally-rooted talent, with experimental ‘rhythm and blues’ details, Vinod embraced the influence his life had on him and the experiences he had as a musician, as a Chennai-ite, and as a human being.