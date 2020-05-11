Santoor maestro Tarun Bhattacharya unveils his album JansanmohiniAmidst the lockdown, santoor maestro Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya unveiled his latest audio album Jansanmohini. For this album, he has collaborated with child prodigy Karthik Iyer on Mridangam. Karthik is a disciple of celebrated mridangam player Ramesh Srinivasan and is based in the US. Raga Music has brought out the album, which is now available on all the renowned digital platforms.

Pt Tarun Bhattacharya

Talking about the raga, Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya says, “This was originally called Siva Kalyan but later the raga went out of circulation. Having heard Karnataka Jansanmohini, my Guruji Bharat Ratna Ravi Shankar brought it back with the Karnataka name. All notes except one in the raga are Shuddha and the raga symbolises the pangs of separation, nostalgia, implicit faith in God, which forms the core essence and moods of Jansanmohini. On his 100th birth year, this is a humble tribute from me as his disciple".