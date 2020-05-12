In response to the recent allegations of plagiarism and other criticism that often comes his way, Badshah released a single on Monday. Titled Ilzaam, the song opens with "Kal tak sabka tha me pyaara, Aaj chor bangaya, gaana hit fir bhi inke liye, Shor ban gaya". The song highlights that even though his songs top the charts, they are often treated as noise.

More recently, he was accused of using lyrics from folk artiste Ratan Kahar's Bengali song "Boro loker biti lo" in his Genda Phool song without giving him due credit. Addressing the said issue alongside all the other criticism, the rapper released the song under '3:00 AM Sessions', which has previously seen songs like Interstellar and Therapy. Written during the ongoing lockdown, the song features him sitting and writing this rap in a corner of a room and has footage from his recent gigs.

Releasing it quietly on his YouTube channel, Badshah wrote, “‘3:00 AM Sessions' is the most personal body of work I have been able to put together. It has stories, it has fantasies, it has ambitions, it has confessions. The only thing it does not have is lies. This is me with no layers. I am scared to put it all out but cant hold it back any longer. It is my redemption.”

Watch the song here: