After Salman Khan, who launched his YouTube channel last month, veteran singer Asha Bhosle made her debut on the video-streaming platform.

Launched earlier this month, the first big video on the channel will be a birthday song for Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who turned 64 today.



Sung by Asha Bhosle herself, the video will see a worldwide premiere tonight at 9 pm.

In the coming days, the channel will see a lot of personal stories and recording experiences of the veteran singer. “I'll soon be sharing my personal stories, recording experiences and lots more on my official YouTube channel. So do subscribe if you don't want to miss out,” said an enthusiastic 86-year-old Asha Bhosle.



At present, the channel has 430 subscribers.