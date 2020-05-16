Award-winning Indian playback singer Nakul Abhyankar, who has crooned songs for the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions of Disney animated film, Frozen 2, has come up with his first original single Saavira Pranaama, a Kannada song.

Composed and sung by Nakul, the song is penned by V Manohar and portrayed through art by Devika Joglekar. This song aims to be a dedication to all the mothers in the world.

Chennai-based Nakul Abhyankar is an Indian playback singer and music composer. He is best known for his songs Neeli Kanumallo from the movie Nawab and CEO in the House from the Tamil film Sarkar. His recent Tamil songs are Azhage from Tamil movie Action and Adadaa Naana from Tamil movie Enai Noki Paayum Thota.

Watch the song below:

He has recently sung two songs from the film Love Mocktail, namely Love You Chinna and Janumagale Kaayuve. He has also produced the songs himself and done the background score of the film for Raghu Dixit, who is the music director.