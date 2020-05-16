Leading on from the success of their LP titled, Zer0, which ties electronic music with pop, rock, and dubstep, Krewella is back with Australian sensations NERVO on the track called Goddess, featuring Raja Kumari. The track releases on Thrive Music.

Goddess aims to represent the spirit and strength of female empowerment, commencing with an authentic Indian-inspired riff that nods to Eastern influences, while the girls waste no time in injecting attitude and a bad-ass temperament. Presented as a feminist anthem of vigour, Krewella and NERVO’s production prowess overflows into a defiant, electronic-meets-pop track.

Talking about the song, Raja Kumari says, “It’s always been part of my DNA to work with other talented women and continue to create more spaces for us to shine. When Krewella and NERVO came to me with a song they produced called Goddess, there was no hesitation to hop on it. I hope everyone, male, female, non-binary, will continue to embrace their inner goddess.”

Raja Kumari (centre) with Krewella (her right) and Nervo (her left)

Meanwhile, Krewella explains the songwriting process, saying, “We wrote Goddess with Karra Madden, Nervo, and Raja Kumari, about the sense of empowerment that comes with recognising and honouring the goddess that exists within, and all around us. Whether in a state of silently going inward or manifesting her dreams in the material world, the presence of the goddess gives a heartbeat to all aspects of life. We produced the song out with our friends Cody Tarpley and Reid Stefan, and tapped into our Pakistani roots to honour the vision of Krewella blending east and west, with a bhangra-inspired beat and organic, tribal percussion.

NERVO, on the other hand, says, “We have been bumping shoulders at festivals with the Krewella babes for the past six years so it was so great to finally get in the studio together. The girls truly are incredible artists as well as such beautiful souls. We hope this track empowers other women to follow their intuition and run their lives like a GODDESS!”