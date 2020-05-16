Singer/lyricist/rapper Star Boy LOC has come up with his new urban Punjabi-Hindi track, Breakup Trip ft. Niharika Aggarwal. The song has been sung and penned by Star Boy LOC whereas the music has been composed by G Skillz. The heart-wrenching song is an ode to all those who love fiercely but are destined for heartbreak and has been released on the label Weez Muzic.

Talking about the track, the singer says, “This was a song we had shot in Dubai much before the lockdown came into force but I had penned it down in 2015 when I faced my first ever break up. Yes, the song is indeed based on a true story and that’s of my own.”

A still from the video of the new song Breakup Trip

He adds, “Breakup Trip is an intense song as I have put all the experience I had along with my true emotions and feelings into making this one. This is a heartbreak song based on deception, the genre I do it very rarely.”

“The songs I had released earlier be it Dilli se hu (part 1&2), Bob Marley or Fire are the types of songs meant to be played in parties but for the first time I have come up with a sad song having a strong message in it. I hope the universe will love and enjoy my new offering the way they have been enjoying all my previously released songs,” adds Star Boy LOC.

The video of the song comprises of flashbacks describing the true breakup story, shot in Dubai having the lead female actress Niharika Agarwal featuring alongside him. The song has been produced by Vineet Kumar.

Watch the video below:

Further, on the work front, Star Boy LOC’s last release Dilli Se Hu 2 is still topping the music charts. And now once the lockdown will be over, he is going to soon release his new song Jo Na Nache featuring Suyyash Rai and the one with Prince Narula Han Mai Roadie Hu - the roadies anthem in which he will be seen rapping.