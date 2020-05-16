Save the date for yet another online music festival, called Common Roots Virtual Music Festival. The festival will feature 24 artists from across the world whose performances will be streamed live from Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ commonroots.in/) from 2 pm to 2 am.

Bringing together artistes from across the world and across various genres to converge for a Virtual Music Festival, Common Roots Virtual Music festival comes alive every Saturday through the month of May 2020.

Designed to support the artiste community and those directly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Common Roots is an effort to connect audiences through authentic and relevant engagement.

Bonny Fernandes, co-founder of the event, talks about the idea behind the festival, saying, “Common Roots attempts to address that feeling of normalcy by giving an opportunity to be moved by our favourite performers or entertainers streamed live; to be social and enjoy our usual sense of community through arts and the diverse genres within it. While there is nothing unique about streaming live performances, especially today. It attempts to recreate a festival feel with diverse genres, musicians and aficionados.”

Malancha

The soundscape of the Virtual Music Festival will range across all genres including Jazz, Rhythm & Blues, Sufi & Fusion and even Rock and indie. Lined up for the Festival are 25-30 artistes performing every Saturday. Each of them is encouraged to showcase 20-30 minutes of any composition that feeds their spirit.

Following are the names of a few musicians set to perform at the festival:

Tritha Sinha who has a versatile voice with agile and throbbing intensity

Internationally acclaimed Sitarist Ustad Chote Rahimat Khan

Amrapali Shindhe – Creator, Singer and Songwriter of Jazz, Soul, Pop and Rock

Musician Al Parkinson from Australia

from Australia Musician and filmmaker Chaoba Thiyam

A very young, 30 years old blues band - The Chronic Blue Circus

Singer and Songwriter Abhishek Gurung of Gingerfeet

The Folk band Jambili

Musician Lavin Hotchandani

Singer Malancha Ray of Music For Soul Singapore

of Music For Soul Singapore Internationally acclaimed Mohit Mukhi

NAMA award winning actress, singer and songwriter Qeque Mntambo from Zimbabwe

from Zimbabwe International award-winning activist act - Rain in Sahara

Shubam Roy Collective - a folk-fusion band with aces in their own places

- a folk-fusion band with aces in their own places Melodious Sufi singer Sidhant Deb

Progressive Rock band - The Tram Lines Project

The platform will work to get people to donate for a good cause, especially repeat donations, since a one-time donation do not always make an impact.

Currently, the cause is focussed on supporting three fundraisers - D aily Wage Workers through GiveIndia; Artists & Researchers through India Foundation for the Arts (IFA), and Dog sanctuary, rescue and treatment through The Voice of Stray Dogs (VOSD).

Website: https: commonroots.in/