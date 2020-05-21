In a bid to decide the Song of the Summer, Vh1 India is hosting the Summer League, an online competition between songs that is based on voting on social media.

Featuring artistes like Taylor Swift, Raja Kumari, Justin Bieber, Divine, Tones and I, Drake, Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd, the event will see the artistes being put head-to-head in sets of two.

Voting will happen on Vh1 India’s Facebook, Twitter & Instagram pages. each battle will run for three days, giving music fanatics the opportunity to vote for their favourite tracks on the channel’s social media platforms.

Below is the line-up for the same: