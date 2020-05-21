Lost Stories by DJ/Producer duo Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi today released their latest single Mai Ni Meriye, (feat. Jonita Gandhi and Ashwin Adwani) with Artist Originals (AO), JioSaavn’s label for global South Asian artistes. The song is a rendition of the Himachali folk song, Chamba.

The electro-pop track pairs new-age beats with a soothing rhythm created by Indian classical instruments, providing the perfect backdrop to the beautiful vocals from singers, Jonita Gandhi and Ashwin Adwani. Lost Stories has previously released their track Faking It, which has been widely streamed since 2018 and also received four remixes.

Ashwin Adwani

Labelled as the Scene Starters by DJ Mag, Lost Stories blends Indian folk music with electronic elements garnering immense popularity amongst the new-age listeners in India and abroad. The duo ranked #52 on DJ Mag’s list of Top 100 DJs in the world (2016-17). Some of their most popular tracks include Bombay Dreams with KSHMR, Mahi, their official remix of Alan Walker's Faded, and Vaseegara edit with Jonita Gandhi’s vocals. Lost Stories have three #1 singles on iTunes to their credit and have remixed the likes of One Republic, Afrojack, Alan Walker, and most recently, U2.

Speaking about the song, the duo said, “This is a very special track for us as it is with two of our favourite vocalists as well as friends, Jonita and Ashwin. The melodies are soothing with a drop that allows for our sound to be tempered with classical Indian instruments”.

“With this project, in particular, we were on the same page about keeping the approach fresh yet maintaining the beauty of the original folk song, Chamba,” says Jonita Gandhi.

Jonita Gandhi

“Mai Ni Meriye is the story of two young lovers who are away from each other and just the thought of being around the other person brings them joy,” tells Ashwin Adwani.

Lost Stories are also a part of YouTube’s Foundry development program, a first for an Indian artist. The program works with independent artists on how to best engage with their audience on the platform. Popular names associated with the program include Dua Lipa, Rosalia, Maleek Berry, Jacob Collier and more.

Listen to the track here: http://jiosaa.vn/mnm

The video for Mai Ni Meriye will release later in the month.