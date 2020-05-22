Emiway Bantai has joined forced with hip-hop royalty Snoop Dogg and American singer-songwriter Lexz Pryde for his newest single New World — a reworked version of Pryde's 2016 debut single Motivate.

The new single, which premiered earlier on Friday, was shared with the description: "Whether you’re from India, Los Angeles, or Nairobi, we all live in a New World. New World is a meeting of minds between 3 unique yet similar global stars. Their stories are different, but the message is the same: the time is NOW! Get up off your ass, stop making excuses, and go get it!"

Emiway rose to fame through his viral rap YouTube videos and his single Machayenge becoming popular on TikTok. With New World, the Mumbai-born artist offers his biggest international collaboration to date.

Listen to the single below.