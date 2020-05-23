With an aim to keep live music alive, JioSaavn Anywhere Live brings Kannada musician All Ok to the virtual stage on May 24, on JioSaavn’s Instagram Live.

The audio recording of each session will then be hosted as an album for streaming within the JioSaavn app. 100 per cent of the revenue generated from these streams will go directly to the artist.

Additionally, while the live streams will be free, fans will be given a ‘pay what you want” option through insider for All Ok here.

Follow the link below:

https://insider.in/jiosaavn-l ive-anywhere-all-ok-online-dig ital-event-may24-2020/event>



Alok Babu R a.k.a. ALL OK is an Indian multilingual actor, rapper, singer, director, lyricist and producer. He is most predominantly known for Kannada rap songs like Young Engo 1&2, Nan Kanndiga, Deja Vu, Ka 01, Urban Lads, and many more.

He started his career as a lead singer for Kannada’s first hip-hop band and album, Urban Lads, and acted as one of the leads in the Kannada movie Josh.

Catch ALL OK live on May 24 at 8 pm on JioSaavn Instagram Live.

View the livestream on https://www.instagram.com/jiosaavn/

JioSaavn's initiative Live Anywhere aims to keep live music, and artists’ incomes, alive. For the month of April, and possibly longer, a series of independent artists will take to the virtual stage for 20 or 30-minute performances on JioSaavn’s Facebook Live.

The audio recording of each session will then be hosted as an album for streaming within the JioSaavn app. 100 per cent of the revenue generated from these streams will go directly to the artist.