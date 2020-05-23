On the occasion of Eid, Kashmir Box is hosting an online concert on YouTube, featuring a line-up of artistes namely Zeb Bangash, Mohammed Muneem, Ali Saffudin, Yawar Abdal, Irfaan Bukhari, Mona Sahaf, Zerobridge and Sufiya n Malik. Called the Global Simulcast YouTube Concert, it aims to raise funds for those in Kashmir in need, especially the Kashmir Box’s 50K meal kit campaign. Make your donations at kashmirbox.com

Concert on May 24, 10.30 pm. On YouTube.