USA-based Chennai-origin mridangam player Karthik Iyer has teamed up with santoor maestro Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya to revive an ancient Raga, Jansanmohini, and unveiled an album called Jamsanmohini recently. The child prodigy is a disciple of Ramesh Srinivasan.



Raga Music has brought out the album now available on the digital platforms. Talking about the raga, Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya said, “This was originally called Siva Kalyan, but later the raga went out of circulation, having heard Karnataka Janasammohini, my Guruji Bharat Ratna Ravi Shankar ji brought it back with the Karnataka name. All the notes, except one in the raga, are Shuddha and the raga symbolises pangs of separation, nostalgia, implicit faith in God are the moods of Janasammohini. In his 100th year, this is a humble tribute from me as his disciple".



He also was effusive about Karthik and was of the opinion that he shall go a long way with his dedication and sincerity towards the craft. “I am always very inspired by musicians from the South especially Tamil Nadu and Karnataka region. What has really impressed me about Karthik is despite him being born and bred in the USA he has sincerely followed the difficult path of practice and improvement and during my frequent visits to the USA and San Francisco, I have seen this dedication signed off the Kolkata-based santoor legend, who has won the Sangeet Natak Academi Award last year.