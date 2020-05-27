Peter Cat Recording Co.

Indie favourites, Peter Cat Recording Co. released a compilation album last week. Titled Happy Holidays, the album is made up of older songs that didn't make it to their previous albums. Songs include Clouds, Work Clothes and Go Home, and boast the same nostalgic, cosy vibe that band is loved for.

The Earflower Experiment

Astaaq Ahmed aka The Earflower Experiment releases a new single, Emerge. The Delhi-based multi-instrumentalist composer and producer takes inspiration from ‘70s progressive and folk music in the song that is about toxic relationships and the art of letting go.

Dhruv Visvanath

New Delhi-based percussive guitarist, Dhruv Visvanath releases his latest single, Dark. The poignant song, that boasts Dhruv’s signature acoustic style, resonates with themes of sorrow, fear and uncertainty. The artiste hopes the song gives a moment of peace to listeners.

Nikhil D’Souza

Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Nikhil D’Souza launches his second EP, titled People. “People has a strong message of love and peace. I felt this thought was powerful, and most relevant in current times,” the artiste says.



