Popular Bollywood singer Asees Kaur who has lent her voice to superhits such as Tere Bin (Simmba), Jaan Nisaar (Kedarnath), Akh Lad Jaave and Chogada (Loveyatri) has released a single titled Wanga Kaaliyan, in association with VYRL Originals.

Wanga Kaaliyan is a fun and energetic song with pop and desi tunes set against signature Punjabi beats. Asees Kaur adds her lively and high-spirited voice to this song, which is penned by Raj Fatehpur. "Wanga Kaaliyan is a fun, peppy song and I feel people will connect with it and dance along. I have always wanted to sing a Punjabi dance song and when I heard the idea of doing Wanga Kaaliyan with the trio - Raj Fatehpur, Vikas and Sunny Vik. It will be a dream come true to see people dance on Wanga Kaaliyan at weddings. I would also like to extend my thanks to the VYRL Originals, for me they are more than a label, they're my family."

The track is composed by Vikas and produced by Sunny Vik, marking this as another successful collaboration of the trio (Raj Fatehpur, Vikas and Sunny Vik) in the industry.

Wanga Kaaliyan highlights the attention a girl seeks in a relationship. The song describes the quintessential things a girl expects her lover to do with her, from romantic conversations to taking her shopping and travelling the world. These desires are portrayed in a cheeky and playful animated video bringing a festive vibrancy to it.