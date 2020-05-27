Rika, the half-Indian, half-Serbian singer based in Britain, made waves with her single, No Need when she was just 17. Now the artiste releases her EP Doses, a six-track album with collaborations with producer Diztortion, Pakistani rapper F1rstman and Indian-American singer Mickey Singh. Songs such as First Dibs, YDGAF, Run Me Over, and Left To Love, range from uptempo club numbers to soft pop.

Rika, who’s real name is Chandrika Darbari, grew up in North-West London with influences of pop, rock and Indian Classical. “I joined the school choir as a child, and always found joy in music. That was my first lesson in understanding music. That was how I explored different genres,” she shared with Indulge in a previous interview, adding that American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey is one of her biggest inspirations. “Mariah has had an amazing career and is a living legend. I’ve been following her work for a very long time now. Also, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber — they have such a solid pop sonic and I really admire them.”



Watch the video for the latest song from the album, Left to Love, a collaboration with Indian-American singer Mickey Singh:



