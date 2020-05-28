The One Humanity Live concert, scheduled to take place on May 29 from 20:00 GST/16:00 GMT, boasts an amazing line-up of icons from the worlds of music, sport, film, art, fashion and health and wellness that have decided to come together to reignite the power of dreaming and unite the world with messages of unity, hope and positivity at a time when it is needed most.

Last week, stars Jason Derulo and Dua Lipa confirmed to be a part of the broadcast, along with the likes of Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and mental-health activist Jewel, five-time Grammy award-winner CeeLo Green, Colombian superstar Maluma, and speaker, writer and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra.

Now Indian names such as Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty, Raja Kumari, Mallika Dua, Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar, along with a special segment with Amanda Cerny and Jacqueline Fernandez are also part of the lineup of this concert that is presented by Constellation and ITP Live.

"Over the 24 hours, we wanted to make OHM Live a truly global experience – so that people everywhere would be able to participate,” commented Constellation co-founder Zaid Fredericks. “The programme has not been designed to cater to a certain audience or a certain country but for every time zone, every region. We want to make sure that everyone understands that for 24 hours on May 29 we are all in this together, whether you’re in Africa, the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia or India. Everyone’s dream is important. Everyone’s dream needs to be heard.”

Details: ohm.constellation.art



