The new single by the Nooran Sisters, Hain Taiyaar Hum, is an anthem for hope in during these unprecedented times. The video beautifully captures India’s in its abundant diversity and our unbeatable spirit. The song is composed by Abhishek Arora, and has been sung in the uplifting voices of Nooran Sisters who are popular for sings such as Patakha Guddi, Duniya Matlab Di and Yaar Di Gali.

The anthem aims to empower Indians to be prepared for the the new normal that awaits us.

Talking about the anthem Gaurav Dublish, Co-Founder, Wildcraft India said, “We genuinely believe that each one of us has it in us to use these trying times as an opportunity to take a fresh guard and resurrect ourselves with a renewed zeal for life. The Hain Taiyaar Hum campaign is our clarion call to our nation to step-out with confidence as we help them equip themselves to follow their passion.”

