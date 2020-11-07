Foo Fighters will be the musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live along with Dave Chappelle, and in light of evidence that has been accumulating in recent days.

Dave Chappelle. Foo Fighters.

TOMORROW NIGHT pic.twitter.com/imofvQDUKg — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 6, 2020

The band has been sharing new videos teasing their upcoming tenth album.

Over the last couple of days, the Foo Fighters have been sharing audio snippets. It started with a 30-second visual, showing the burning red eye of guitarist Pat Smear, and is accompanied by an isolated bass drum and handclap track. “#LPX,” the band captioned the video.

Later, the group shared similar snippets featuring drummer Taylor Hawkins, bassist Nate Mendel, lead guitarist Chris Shiflett, Rami Jafee and then the front-man Dave Grohl himself.

The Shazam app identifies the audio as coming from a Foo Fighters song called Shame Shame, which appears on an album supposedly called Medicine At Midnight. Medicine At Midnight is also believed to be the title of one of the songs on the album. The band has yet to announce an album title, tracklist, or release date.

In February, Grohl revealed that the band had finished recording the new album, saying, “We just finished making a record. Some of those songs, the best ones happen in 45 minutes. Then there’s other songs — there’s a riff on the new record I’ve been working on for 25 years. The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle.”

Foo Fighters last released a full-length record with Concrete And Gold in 2017