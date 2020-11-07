After the Goa government withdrew permission to organise the Sunburn Festival in December this year, the organisers have shared an official notice that the EDM festival would be rescheduled.

Sunburn Goa was originally planned for the dates 27, 28, and 29 December in Vagator, Goa. However, in the wake of criticism being faced by the BJP government in the state after it gave its nod to organise the festival amid the COVID-19 outbreak, permission was withdrawn.

While new dates have not yet been announced, the organisers said that all those who had purchased tickets for the festival would be eligible for a full refund. Also adding," Alternatively, you may choose to hold your tickets for the rescheduled event."