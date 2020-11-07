System Of A Down releases new music in 15 years to raise funds for Armenia
Nu metal icons System of a Down have released their first new music in 15 years. The band broke their hiatus to support their home country of Armenia.
The two singles, Protect the Land and Genocidal Humanoidz, made their debut on Friday, with proceeds from the music going to Armenia Fund. The group's members Serj Tankian, Daron Malakian, Shavo Odadjian and John Dolmayan are of Armenian descent.
We as System Of A Down have just released new music for the first time in 15 years. The time to do this is now, as together, the four of us have something extremely important to say as a unified voice. These two songs, “Protect The Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz,” both speak of a dire and serious war being perpetrated upon our cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia. The current corrupt regimes of Aliyev in Azerbaijan and Erdogan in Turkey not only want to claim Artsakh and Armenia as their own, but are committing genocidal acts with impunity on humanity and wildlife to achieve their mission. They are banking on the world being too distracted with COVID, elections and civil unrest to call out their atrocities. They have the bankroll, the resources and have recruited massive public relations firms to spin the truth and conceal their barbaric objective of genocide. Between these two dictatorships, there’s a lot of disinformation and silencing of voices within their own countries. Freedom of speech is not something that is enjoyed by everyone, but it is enjoyed here, so part of that responsibility is getting the truth out there whenever possible. We’re here to protect our land, to protect our culture, and to protect our nation. This is not the time to turn a blind eye. As SOAD, this has been an incredible occasion to put everything aside and speak out for our nation, as one, as four Armenian guys. “Protect The Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz” are now available for purchase on our official Bandcamp page, where band proceeds go toward the @ArmeniaFund. The funds from Bandcamp + pre-orders of our new merch collection will be used to provide crucial, desperately needed aid and basic supplies for those affected by these hideous acts. Please consider the opportunity to download these songs as an act of charity irrespective of how you choose to listen to them today, tomorrow and for years to come. The music and lyrics speak for themselves. We need you to speak for Artsakh. Links in bio to download, pre-order, and donate now. #RecognizeArtsakh #ArmeniaFund #ArtsakhStrong #ProtectTheLand #GenocidalHumanoidz
The group wrote about the meaning of the two songs on Instagram: "These two songs, "Protect The Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz" both speak of a dire and serious war being perpetrated upon our cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia." Adding, 'We're proud to share these songs with you and hope you enjoy listening to them. Further, we encourage you to read on to learn more about their origins and once you do, hope you are inspired to speak out about the horrific injustices and human rights violations occurring there now. Most importantly and urgently, we humbly implore you to donate, in sums small or large to help those adversely affected with what are ever-growing accounts of crimes against humanity."
Azerbaijan and Armenia on October 17 agreed to a "humanitarian ceasefire" in the conflict over the contested enclave of Nagorno Karabakh, which is called Artsakh by Armenians. The dispute dates to the collapse of the Soviet Union, when Nagorno Karabakh declared independence from Azerbaijan, sparking a violent conflict that ended in a 1994 ceasefire. However, tensions have risen since July.
Listen to the Protect the Land here