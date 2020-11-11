Music composer and singer Amit Trivedi launched his album Songs of Love with a romantic number called Madhubala. Dropped under his label At Azad, Madhubala takes us through a sweet love story that blooms behind the set of a production house.

Songs of Love is a Diwali special album and Trivedi who emphasises that love and music are intrinsically related to each other, promises to drop more songs to overwhelm the heart with the emotion.

The latest single Madhubala follows the story of co-workers falling in love on the set of a film. The simple and sweet love story will remind you of your first love that is marked by stealing glances and caring for each other. The music is soothing to the ears making it stand out from the slew of songs released lately that are opting for high pitched musical notes.

Trivedi has been on a music high launching many singles in these few months. He has also been exploring trance music with the songs Trip Karle and Raavan.