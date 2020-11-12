Khatija Rahman was all of 14 years when she debuted in the Tamil blockbuster Enthiran in 2010. Her big start was followed by a few noteworthy collaborations including the one with Grammy- winner Ricky Kej. Now, the 24-year-old is all set to start her journey as an independent singer and has launched her debut single, Farishton, composed by her illustrious father AR Rahman.

Talking about the single, the Chennai-based singer tells us, “The song is about accepting diversity, especially in this age and time. It was composed with a very positive intention and I am glad people are receiving and responding to it in the right spirit.” Farishton is like a prayer song and has a pronounced Sufi element to it, something that the soft-spoken Khatija connects with.

The song is accompanied by an animated video, produced by her. “The video is based on my experiences and we have created a fictional character named Amal to convey the message of fraternity. We chose animation since it appeals to people cutting across all ages and I personally like the medium too,” adds Khatija.

Khatija is ready to brave all odds that are expected to come her way and is not intimidated by the burden that her famous father’s name carries. We ask if she is ready to handle the nepotism debate that has already rocked the industry and pat comes the reply, “Yeah! I am ready for that”. She adds, “It’s true that my dad gave me the opportunity but he has also launched careers of so many others. I’m not grabbing anyone’s chance so I don’t see any problem here. I know there’s no shortcut to success and I certainly don’t want it that way. People genuinely like my work and they don’t judge me on the basis of my dad’s stature”.

And how prepared is she to handle all the judgements over her preference for the veil? “I am not going to keep explaining myself. I am beyond the clothes that I wear. If people are going to judge me by what I wear it speaks more about them and not me. I will keep working hard and doing what I want because action speaks louder than words. The headlines may reduce me to the description of a particular attire, but it will never stop me from pursuing my goal. I wear whatever I am comfortable in,” asserts Khatija. And post her debut single, Khatija promises to deliver more hits that include interesting collaborations and film projects.