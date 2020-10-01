Tripped N Sat is an interesting music duo based out of Koreatown in Los Angeles. The duo consists of music producer and multi-instrument Parichay. Nathani and Jason Hines. Parichay hails from Raipur in Chhattisgarh while Jason is from Vancouver, Washington. They both moved to LA in the beginning of 2019 and met at an AirBnb in Koreatown, LA.



After working together for a year, they started Tripped N Sat. Both the artistes come from quite different musical and cultural backgrounds. But Tripped N Sat's signature sound takes inspiration from Mac Miller, Flume, John Mayer, BROCKHAMPTON, Still Woozy and more.



Earlier this year, the duo released three singles. But then Parichay had to return to India. But that didn't stop them. The two have continued working remotely from opposite sides of the globe and are all set to release their debut EP, K-town Experiments in a few weeks.

The latest single from the EP is called Show You How to Breathe. This is the second single for the EP. The first one being Just To Get By was released a few months ago.



Listen to Show You How to Breathe here:

