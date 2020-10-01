Grow, The Earflower Experiment

The Earflower Experiment’s new music video, titled Grow is all about letting go. The video is made in collaboration with Vanshika Malik. “Grow is based on a tumultuous personal experience of mine. The track aims to document this journey, and bid a final goodbye to this phase in my life that played a huge role in making me the person I am today,” Astaaq Ahmed, the man behind the project tells us.

Lost, More Than Ray

New Delhi-based hip-hop artiste More Than Ray’s new track is a compelling number about loss. Titled Lost, the lyrics talk about moving on from losses without losing yourself. “The song is a testament to how mindset is everything, and that you need to stay true to yourself,” the rapper says.

Back to You, Zeus X Crona

Zeus X Crona is an electro-pop duo which made waves with its song Pill a couple of years ago. The outfit consists of Nimish Sethi and Rishabh Bhola. Their latest offering is titled Back to You, and is a song about love featuring singer Veronica Bravo.

Elixir, Evoke

Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Vamsi Krishna makes music under the name Evoke. Her debut song and music video, titled Elixir, was released recently and is part of her upcoming EP called Unravel. The soft pop song has an ambient texture layered with soulful melodies.

State O' Mind, Clifr

City-based electronic musician Chlipher Chris aka Clifr plays a mix of alternative, trap and jazz. His new track called State O' Mind is a collaboration with Lojal. The quirky track draws from future bass and funk influences.

Solitude, Peach Blok

Artiste Rishii Rora aka Peach Blok drops a new beat tape titled Solitude. The 12-track tape, made in quarantine, has laid-back piano melodies, hip-hop-driven percussion layered with the artiste's vocals. Our favourite tracks include Enter Shangai, Grow Some Plants and Autumn Memory.

I'll Wait For You, Aishwarya Suresh

Bengaluru-based Aishwarya Suresh wows with her vocals on her new song and music video I'll Wait For You. The artiste, who was on reality TV show The Stage, lists singers such as Lucy Rose and Adele as her inspirations. The new song is a soft and raw number full of emotions.



